Shocking footage has been released of the moment Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the Silverstone track at the British Grand Prix. ‘Serious harm’ was narrowly avoided after a major crash red flagged the race in the first lap. After a trial at Northampton Crown Court, the six protesters were found guilty of conspiring to cause a public nuisance. The crown court heard the group posed ‘an immediate risk of serious harm’ to Formula One drivers and race marshalls with cars potentially travelling in excess of 200mph.