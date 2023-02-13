Showing Now | News
Video: Just Stop Oil protesters guilty of conspiring to cause public nuisance at Silverstone British GP
Shocking footage has been released of the moment Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the Silverstone track at the British Grand Prix. ‘Serious harm’ was narrowly avoided after a major crash red flagged the race in the first lap. After a trial at Northampton Crown Court, the six protesters were found guilty of conspiring to cause a public nuisance. The crown court heard the group posed ‘an immediate risk of serious harm’ to Formula One drivers and race marshalls with cars potentially travelling in excess of 200mph.
