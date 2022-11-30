For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Video: Keir Starmer attacks Rishi Sunak over tax-funded private schools

Labour leader Kier Starmer criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for handing over millions of pounds in tax payer money to private schools in a question today at PMQs. Elsewhere, the Prime Minister has been facing a growing rebellion from his own backbench MPs – including former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - over the UK’s effective ban on onshore wind. An amendment to the Levelling Up bill, tabled by ex-Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, has asked for wind farms to be allowed in rural areas where there is local consent.

Up Next

00:00

Watch live: Prime Minister’s Questions as Rishi Sunak faces MPs

06:22

Video: Martin Lewis gives MPs a lesson in trust and disinformation

03:05

Video: Four-day working week UK - how would an extra day off affect your life?

03:05

Watch: ‘I’m converted!’ - our video journalist taste tests a sprout burger

National World Explainers

03:05

Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?

01:00

Video: Online Safety Bill - what’s changing? All you need to know

01:00

Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

More National World Explainers

01:00

Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

Football and Sport

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

03:32

Video: ‘Gets you off your seat’ - one star Gareth Southgate should unleash for England v Wales

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

More Football and Sport

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

13:21

Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show

02:29

Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

TV and Culture

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

More Podcasts

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

00:00

Live from 11am: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England v Wales build-up

03:05

Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary

16:52

Watch: England and Wales face crucial decisions before next World Cup games | Football Talk

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed

01:45

Video: Rahman Osman’s diary - behind the scenes of England’s media bubble in Qatar

02:20

Video exclusive: Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan gives his verdict on England’s win over Iran

01:21

Video: ‘Very impressive’ - Rahman Osman’s reaction as England beat Iran in World Cup 2022 opener