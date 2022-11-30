Video: Keir Starmer attacks Rishi Sunak over tax-funded private schools

Labour leader Kier Starmer criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for handing over millions of pounds in tax payer money to private schools in a question today at PMQs. Elsewhere, the Prime Minister has been facing a growing rebellion from his own backbench MPs – including former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss - over the UK’s effective ban on onshore wind. An amendment to the Levelling Up bill, tabled by ex-Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, has asked for wind farms to be allowed in rural areas where there is local consent.