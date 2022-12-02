A man who murdered two women six months apart was living a “double life”. Mark Brown, who described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” in a text exchange with a friend, was found guilty of the murders of Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan. Ms Ware’s body has never been found, and after his conviction the Crown Prosecution Service said it hoped Brown would reveal the whereabouts of her body to give her family “closure”. Brown put 34-year-old Ms Morgan into a home-made incinerator before dumping her remains. The body of 33-year-old Ms Ware has never been found, but the prosecution believe he used a similar method – as well as also killing her Pomeranian dog, Lady.