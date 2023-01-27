This video shows the moment a dangerous driver sent a bucket flying from the back of their van - catapulted by some loose planks.The scary moment is one of thousands of clips sent to to police - showing reckless driving in Devon and Cornwall.They include dangerous overtakes, overloaded lorries and motorists speeding through red lights.One clip shows a tyre coming loose from a tractor towing a trailer - and being dragged down the carriageway. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.