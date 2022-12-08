For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

Video: Mrs Mummypenny’s top tips - how being online can save you up to £280 a month

Just how much do you reckon being online saves you money?

Experts believe being able to shop online as well as in store saves you around £280 a month. We spoke with personal finance expert, Mrs MummyPenny, as she shares her expertise to show how small changes every day can add up to big savings.

16:03

Video: The best Christmas markets in the UK 2022 | Bragging Rights

08:36

Watch: Charity worker speaks on housing challenges faced by domestic abuse survivors

01:31

Watch: Rishi Sunak gives update on Strep A infections and NHS stock of antibiotics at PMQs

01:39

Video: Thief fails to steal £1,600 worth of phones - because the door was locked

National World Explainers

08:25

Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered

03:05

Video: Housing market outlook 2023 - Will house prices go up or down? Is now a good time to buy?

06:00

‘Cooking and living on benefits’: Savvy mum’s YouTube channel teaches how to eat well on a budget

01:55

Video: Is it Strep A or a cold? Key symptoms to look out for explained

01:00

Video: Should we abolish the House of Lords?

03:05

Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?

03:05

Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?

01:00

Video: Online Safety Bill - what’s changing? All you need to know

Football and Sport

16:39

Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show

04:55

Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

03:32

Video: ‘Gets you off your seat’ - one star Gareth Southgate should unleash for England v Wales

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

TV and Culture

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

13:23

Video: How England can beat France in World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals | Football Talk

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far

03:05

Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal

02:05

Video: England v France - Kyle Walker talks about playing against Mbappe

03:05

Video: Is the Messi and Ronaldo generation over?

12:28

Video: Why does referring to the ‘men’s World Cup’ matter? | Women’s Super League Show

29:02

Video: When will the world see African teams in a World Cup Final? | Football Talk

22:40

Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special