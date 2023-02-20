Showing Now | News
Video: Nicola Bulley search latest - police confirm body found in River Wyre is missing mum-of-two
The body of Nicola Bulley has been found in the River Wyre, Lancashire Constabulary has confirmed this evening.
The missing mum-of-two was found around a mile from where she was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January, after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.
Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson told a press briefing at Hutton HQ in Preston: "Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.
“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.”
