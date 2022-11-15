The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced the first national strike action for nurses in its 106-year history.

More than 300,000 members voted in the nursing union’s biggest ever strike ballot, with the results released this afternoon. The RCN said industrial action will take place in the NHS trusts or health boards that have met the legal requirements.

Many of the biggest hospitals in England will see strike action by RCN members but others narrowly missed the legal turnout thresholds to qualify for action.

We have sent camera crews out across the country for people's opinions on the planned industrial action.