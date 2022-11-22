Video: Police catch teen car-theft gang after 132mph high-speed chase

This is the dramatic moment a violent teenage car-theft gang is finally caught by police after a terrifying 40 mile chase that reached speeds of 132mph in a stolen Audi A3.

Officers boxed in the group - who stole upto 100 motors in armed carjackings - and arrested four members after the chase on the A435 in Worcestershire.

Two youths had stolen an Audi A3 and another two, both aged 16, took a Volkswagen Golf, on November 23 last year, prompting the pursuit.

In-car footage shows the moment traffic cops from West Midlands Police caught up with Jordan Jones, 19, who was at the wheel of the stolen Audi A3 last November.

He was alongside a 16-year-old passenger and were in convoy with two more 16-year-olds in a stolen VW Golf.