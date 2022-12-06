Video: RMT Rail Strikes over Christmas and their effect on people in Manchester

We spoke to local people about the latest RMT rail strikes happening over the Christmas period. The RMT trade union has rejected an offer from the body which represents train companies, which amounted to pay increases of 4% this year and next, with a number of conditions attached including the closure of all ticket offices. There have been many days of strike action in recent months as not only the RMT but other unions with workers in the rail sector, including Aslef, TSSA and Unite, have voted for industrial action in disputes of their own.