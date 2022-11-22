A new West Yorkshire Police drink drug drive campaign has been aunched with a video featuring Tanya Palmer who was involved in a collision with a suspected drink driver in April 2021 when she was 22-weeks pregnant. Tanya talks about the lasting impact that the collision still has on her now 19 months on. The driver involved was convicted of failing to provide a specimen for analysis for alcohol or drugs and jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.