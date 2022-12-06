Video: Thieves drive off with five luxury cars worth over £700,000

Shocking CCTV has captured a gang of brazen thieves as they break into a car pound and drive off with five luxury vehicles worth Â£700,000. The thieves broke into the locked pound using bolt cutters in the dead of night before making off with their haul of supercars at high speed. Among the vehicles stolen in the daring raid last month was Porche 911 Carrera and a Mercedes AMG A45. Essex police today released a video showing the suspects making off in the cars.