Dash-cam footage captured the dramatic moment a thug driver was rammed by a cop car as he tried to flee on foot after a high-speed chase. Waleed Ahmed Chaudhry, 25, sped through red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and overtook on a blind bend in a bid to out-run police. His Toyota Yaris was finally brought to a stop when cops used a stinger to burst his tyres following the chase in Carlton, Nottingham. Video shows Chaudhry try and leap out of the driver’s door but was blocked by the police car which pinned him inside the motor.