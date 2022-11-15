One of the UK’s first transgender police officers has told of her brave battle against trolls - saying it has been like “swimming through a sea of hate”.

PC Skye Morden, who kept the secret for decades, found the courage to come out to her family and friends after 19 years in the force.

PC Morden, 46, came out as transgender after separating from her wife for unrelated reasons four years ago. She said she always knew the male gender she was assigned at birth was wrong.

PC Morden has faced transphobic abuse from online trolls since coming out but says her policing colleagues have been supportive and helped her weather the storm.