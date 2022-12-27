A new UK Government TV ad campaign has been aired detailing 30 second tips on saving money on your energy bills.

The initiative - initially blocked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss - is part of an £18 million drive to help with the cost of living crisis.

The advert, airing on festive schedules across mainstream channels from Tuesday, urges Britons to spend 30 seconds taking small actions such as turning down their boiler flow and switching off lights under the hashtag #ItAllAddsUp.