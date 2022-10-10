Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

War in Ukraine: Explosions hit Kyiv and other cities

Explosions rocked multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, as Russia’s military hurled missiles on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing for over six months since Russia invaded the country earlier this year. Part of a land bridge connecting Crimea - which the Russians annexed in 2014 - to Russia was hit by explosions at the weekend.

Up Next

03:05

Cheap holidays 2023: How to spend less money when going away

00:08

Driver sinks car into concrete after ignoring road closure signs

03:40

Touring Turkey’s dangerous roads with the Mazda CX-60

00:31

Shocking moment a danger driver sipped from gin glass before seriously injuring girlfriend in smash

National World Explainers

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

03:05

Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay

03:05

Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods

02:30

University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe

More National World Explainers

02:05

Energy bills: Four tips to save money on your bills

02:50

Energy bills: All you need to know about how much you will pay for your home in October

Football and Sport

05:22

Will Arsenal escape Group C of the UEFA Women’s Champions League? | Women’s Super League Show

06:13

How will England fare without captain Leah Williamson? | Women’s Super League podcast

01:01

Spurs in 60 seconds: Frankfurt stalemate gives hope ahead of Brighton test

11:36

Qatar World Cup 2022: Which player from another nation would you select for England?

More Football and Sport

12:10

Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans’ thoughts on a winter World Cup

03:16

Who are Manchester City’s closest Premier League title challengers?

02:56

Five things you need to know about the World Cup in Qatar | Football Talk Special

04:00

Who is likely to become the next Wolves manager after Bruno Lage sacked?

TV and Culture

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

More TV and Culture

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

03:23

Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box

16:14

Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

More Podcasts

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony