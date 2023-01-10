What do a cut out of Jurgen Klopp, 250k worth of share certificates, 500 scratch cards and an oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II have in common? They’re all among the most bizarre items left at Travelodge hotels in 2022. The hotel chain said they get a range of interesting items left behind. In 2022, this included a replica of Queen Elizabeth’s state imperial crown, wedding cake, a pair of segways and Japanese Chin puppies called JLo and Ben.