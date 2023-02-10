Watch: A Preston florist is celebrating her 61st Valentine’s Day in business

Margaret Mason, one of Preston's most famous and loved business owners, celebrates her 61st Valentine's Day as a florist this February. We asked her for some of her memories, and tips for the big day. Margaret, who is Preston’s longest-serving retailer, has also met The Queen three times and produced flowers for her on several occasions. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.