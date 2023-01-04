Watch: Acorn Union assist renters who are struggling in the current housing crisis

Community-based union Acorn assist renters who are struggling in the current housing crisis. Their aim is to organise and mobilise low and middle income working class constituencies to secure the essentials of dignified and comfortable life by strengthening communities and building networks of the working class. Acorn also aims to educate their members and wider constituency. In this video, we speak with the recent chair of an Acorn protest to find out more about the union and what they do.