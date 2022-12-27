Aerial video captures people taking part in the annual South Shields Boxing Day Dip, as they run into the North Sea at Littlehaven Beach. Fundraisers and fancy dress were out in large numbers for the 16th Boxing Day Dip in aid of local South Shields charity Cancer Connections, at Littlehaven beach. The event helps raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Connections and among those taking part were charity patron Jade Thirlwall, who was celebrating her 30th birthday, and Paralympic gold medalist Josef Craig, who counted down fundraisers at the start of the dip.