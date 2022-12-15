German discounters Aldi and Lidl have increased prices by around 19% in the last year, however research by consumer group Which? has revealed that the German discounters still offer the best value. With overall inflation at its highest level for forty years, millions are making the switch to own-label products. The TUC said that if wages had gone up as much as the cost of a turkey this Christmas, the average worker would have had an extra £76 per week in their pay packet.