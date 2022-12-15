For the curious.
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 10 hours ago

Watch: Aldi and Lidl still the best value supermarkets despite big increases in prices

German discounters Aldi and Lidl have increased prices by around 19% in the last year, however research by consumer group Which? has revealed that the German discounters still offer the best value. With overall inflation at its highest level for forty years, millions are making the switch to own-label products. The TUC said that if wages had gone up as much as the cost of a turkey this Christmas, the average worker would have had an extra £76 per week in their pay packet.

03:05

Watch: Do you support nurses taking strike action? Views across the UK

14:27

Watch: Starmer and Sunak battle over Union Strikes at PMQs

03:05

Video - Cost-cutting Christmas: Have you made sacrifices to cope with the cost of living crisis?

15:11

Watch: Rishi Sunak unveils immigration deal to deport Albanian asylum seekers

National World Explainers

03:05

Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?

01:00

Video: Compensation - What to do if your train is delayed or cancelled

03:05

Watch: Savvy shopping this Christmas - Alice Beer with advice on keeping spending in check

01:00

Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained

03:05

Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?

03:05

Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?

08:25

Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered

03:05

Video: Housing market outlook 2023 - Will house prices go up or down? Is now a good time to buy?

Football and Sport

02:37

Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see

03:23

Video: ‘Potentially might happen’ - writer names three forwards who could join Man Utd in January window

03:40

Watch: ‘No surprise’ - Leeds United fans’ favourite tipped for Elland Road exit in January window

01:44

Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022

16:39

Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show

04:55

Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

TV and Culture

44:38

Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

Podcasts

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

27:43

What’s next for England and boss Gareth Southgate after World Cup 2022 heartbreak?

03:05

Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary

22:40

Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special

13:23

Video: How England can beat France in World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals | Football Talk

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory on the World Cup experience so far

03:05

Video: What we know about England’s last 16 opponents Senegal

02:05

Video: England v France - Kyle Walker talks about playing against Mbappe

03:05

Video: Is the Messi and Ronaldo generation over?