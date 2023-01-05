Watch: Alpacas and llamas feast on Christmas trees after unique recycling appeal

Alpacas and llamas enjoyed a late festive feast after their owners treated them to recycled Christmas trees. Mary Harvey, who runs CHAT - Chy Lowen Alpacas Tregaswith, Cornwall - revealed the camelids ‘love’ to munch on Christmas trees in an appeal on social media. She said alpacas and llamas like to graze on hedgerows, but there isn’t much available in winter, so Christmas trees provide a tasty and long-lasting alternative. Alpacas and llamas are mainly found in Peru and Bolvia.