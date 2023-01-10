Watch: Amazing footage shows a meteor travelling across the skies of Britain

This video footage shows a meteor travelling across the skies of Britain last night. The Met Office confirmed the meteor was reported at around 8pm and asked for people to share footage of it. People took to social media to post footage they'd captured of the rare event - many on video doorbells or home CCTV systems.One skygazer in Bristol captured the meteor on a Nest CCTV camera at around 8.01pm - as it headed east across the night sky.