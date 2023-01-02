Watch: Arctic walrus named Thor has appears off the coast of Yorkshire

An Arctic walrus named Thor has been pictured in a harbour - marking the first time in living memory his species has visited the region. The marine mammal was photographed by several people at Scarborough Harbour in Yorkshire on December 30. It's believed that the young walrus could have come from as far as Canada, and is likely to be ‘wandering’ before making his way back to his Arctic habitat. The animal has been identified as Thor, an adolescent male that was seen on beaches in Hampshire earlier this month - and was also spotted in Holland and France.