Showing Now | News
Watch: Are you satisfied with the NHS?
What do the people of the UK think of the state of the NHS? Are you satisfied with the service you’ve received? We’re finding out. While there is a slight north-south gap for excess deaths thoughout 2022 as a whole, the gap has widened in recent weeks. Concerns have been mounting about the potentially deadly consequences of the crisis gripping the NHS this winter, which doctors have described as the worst they have ever experienced. Hospitals in England have been dangerously busy over the Christmas period, hundreds of thousands of callers have abandoned their attempts to contact NHS 111 amid levels of demand not seen since the start of the Covid pandemic, and tens of thousands of patients have faced delays at A&E after being taken to hospital by ambulance.
Up Next
01:00
Watch: Government plans to limit strike action in ‘essential services’
00:00
Watch live: Rishi Sunak takes on Keir Starmer in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2023
01:30
Watch: Puppies and £250k worth of share certificates are just some the weirdest items left at Travelodge hotels in 2022
03:05
Watch: Have your perceptions of the royal family changed in light of Prince Harry’s memoir?
01:00
Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?
07:56
Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
06:39
Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea
19:26
Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs
22:39
Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?
03:37
Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish
03:33
Video: ‘Bags of potential, another Raphinha?’ - verdict on potential record Leeds United signing
03:10
Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window
03:33
Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems
14:12
Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
02:07
Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London
00:44
A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51