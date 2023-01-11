Watch: Are you satisfied with the NHS?

What do the people of the UK think of the state of the NHS? Are you satisfied with the service you’ve received? We’re finding out. While there is a slight north-south gap for excess deaths thoughout 2022 as a whole, the gap has widened in recent weeks. Concerns have been mounting about the potentially deadly consequences of the crisis gripping the NHS this winter, which doctors have described as the worst they have ever experienced. Hospitals in England have been dangerously busy over the Christmas period, hundreds of thousands of callers have abandoned their attempts to contact NHS 111 amid levels of demand not seen since the start of the Covid pandemic, and tens of thousands of patients have faced delays at A&E after being taken to hospital by ambulance.