Watch: Around 2,000 ambulance workers across the North West walked out on Monday

Around 2,000 ambulance workers across the North West walked out on Monday is a dispute over pay. Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff across the region have been taking part in a 24 hour walk out. It comes as the number of health workers taking industrial action continues to grow, with junior doctors set to strike for the first time in the union's history next month in a dispute over pay.