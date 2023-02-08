For the curious.
Watch: Artist creates incredible 100ft sketch of Greta Thunberg on a beach – using two rakes

Sean Corcoran, 52, spent three hours making the sand art - based on an iconic portrait of the Swedish activist - before the tide came in and washed it away.He used two rakes and a horse-riding lunge stick to create the massive portrait which stretched 100ftx60ft across the beach at Copper Coast Geopark in Waterford, Ireland.Environmental artist Sean said: “My drawing is based on an iconic portrait of Greta by photographer, Michael Campanella.“I created a digital version of the picture first on my phone from a black and white photo of the portrait.

