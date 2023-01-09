An artist who spent £4,000 building a replica model of the Lake District out of 200,000 bricks of LEGO has seen his completed creation go on display for the first time. Jon Tordoff, 54, began constructing the 150 sq ft model of the National Park two years ago during lockdown as a way to relax at his home in Milford, Derbys. But what began as a to-scale replica of Buttermere Lake soon went on to include Crummock Water, Derwentwater, Borrowdale and Honister Pass.