Watch: Barston: the West Midland’s “poshest” town

Named one of the poshest villages to live in the UK according to a list released by The Telegraph. Barston here - just a few miles east of Solihull - is praised for its “posh appeal”, transport links and general quality of life.According to recent research by property agent Savills, the exhaustive list includes 54 villages from up and down the country that were deemed “most desirable” in terms of costs and the lifestyle they offer. The report said Barston is popular among the locals thanks to its good transport links and rural life, with scenery overlooking the River Blythe. We came along to find out if it lives up to this reputation.