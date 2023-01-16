Watch: Camden shooting arrest - 22 year old man suspected of attempted murder

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Camden near Euston station in London on Saturday. A gunman fired into a crowd after a funeral near Euston station. The violent incident has left a seven year-old girl in a serious but stable condition. The seven-year-old girl was one of five people hit by pellets from a shotgun. Four women – aged 21, 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital. Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries. A second child, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury, sustained in the incident but has since been discharged.