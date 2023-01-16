For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

André Langlois | 11 hours ago

Watch: Camden shooting arrest - 22 year old man suspected of attempted murder

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Camden near Euston station in London on Saturday. A gunman fired into a crowd after a funeral near Euston station. The violent incident has left a seven year-old girl in a serious but stable condition. The seven-year-old girl was one of five people hit by pellets from a shotgun. Four women – aged 21, 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital. Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries. A second child, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury, sustained in the incident but has since been discharged.

Up Next

01:23

Watch: Flooding on the River Ouse in York

07:11

Watch: Crime Caught on Camera - Cops chainsaw drug dealer’s door, £700k luxury cars theft and more

00:41

Watch: Blazing chaos - Bristol arsonist who set fire to 20 vehicles gets jailed

01:43

Watch: Man loses 70kg in 9 months by ditching Pepsi, working out and eating healthy

National World Explainers

02:18

Watch: When was the first Australian open?

03:05

Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff

03:05

Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?

01:00

Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills

More National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

07:56

Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

Football and Sport

03:33

Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle

02:54

Watch: ‘Wounded animal’ - Manchester derby prediction and where Utd v City game will be won and lost

01:53

Video: ‘Unlikely’ - verdict on Man Utd transfer window plans that might disappoint fans

01:00

Watch: Football banning orders rise significantly this season compared to last

More Football and Sport

06:39

Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea

19:26

Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs

22:39

Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?

03:37

Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish

TV and Culture

04:27

Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters

03:05

February half term: Our getaway guide

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

More TV and Culture

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

Podcasts

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

More Podcasts

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power