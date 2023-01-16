Showing Now | News
Watch: Camden shooting arrest - 22 year old man suspected of attempted murder
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Camden near Euston station in London on Saturday. A gunman fired into a crowd after a funeral near Euston station. The violent incident has left a seven year-old girl in a serious but stable condition. The seven-year-old girl was one of five people hit by pellets from a shotgun. Four women – aged 21, 48, 54 and 41 – were taken to a central London hospital. Their injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening. The 48-year-old has potentially life changing injuries. A second child, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury, sustained in the incident but has since been discharged.
Up Next
01:23
Watch: Flooding on the River Ouse in York
07:11
Watch: Crime Caught on Camera - Cops chainsaw drug dealer’s door, £700k luxury cars theft and more
00:41
Watch: Blazing chaos - Bristol arsonist who set fire to 20 vehicles gets jailed
01:43
Watch: Man loses 70kg in 9 months by ditching Pepsi, working out and eating healthy
02:18
Watch: When was the first Australian open?
03:05
Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff
03:05
Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?
01:00
Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills
01:00
Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?
07:56
Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
03:33
Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle
02:54
Watch: ‘Wounded animal’ - Manchester derby prediction and where Utd v City game will be won and lost
01:53
Video: ‘Unlikely’ - verdict on Man Utd transfer window plans that might disappoint fans
01:00
Watch: Football banning orders rise significantly this season compared to last
06:39
Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea
19:26
Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs
22:39
Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?
03:37
Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish
04:27
Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters
03:05
February half term: Our getaway guide
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37