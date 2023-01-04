Showing Now | News
Watch: Cave explorers share their scary escape from a flooding tunnel
A group of amateur cave explorers have released footage of their terrifying escape from a flooding tunnel. Video by members of the caving group 'Jock and Taff Caving' shows water quickly flooding in - threatening to trap them underground. The group had been exploring a series of caves in Nant-Frith in North Wales on December 23 when it began to rain. Tiler Mark Lavoie, 42, and his pals Jamie 'Jock' Maclean, 47, and Craig Hughes, 33, said the water quickly started to pour in as the rain picked up - and they were able to get out just in time. Follow their TikTok account @jock_and_taff_caving to see more
