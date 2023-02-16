Watch: Could PM Rishi Sunak be gone before the next election?

The latest opinion polls make grim reading for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with only 22% of voters pledging to support the Conservative party, if there were an election tomorrow. Labour meanwhile polled 48% in the survey by Redfield and Wilson Strategies on February 12th. The Prime Minister pledges a government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Is his failure to deliver on that promise impacting on the fortunes of his party? Watch this video to find out more.