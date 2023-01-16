A cash-strapped council has been slammed for wasting money on a King Charles III mural which bears an ‘awful’ resemblance and looks ‘more like a Spitting Image puppet’. The street art was erected on hoardings in Northampton town centre to mark the beginning of the reign of King Charles III following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. The brightly-coloured mural features images of both monarchs and was commissioned by Northampton Town Council to commemorate the transition of the crown.