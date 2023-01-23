Dramatic police video footage caught the moment a brazen gang of ram raiders dragged a cash machine from a shopping arcade - and the moment they were caught. Footage shows them driving off with the ATM dragging behind them, pulling a children's toy car ride along with it at Bedford. A police helicopter later trailed the thieves down and into woodlands where they were caught. Helicopter footage from the same day as the burglary on Feb 21 shows four men scrambling out of a vehicle after a police car chase. All four men have since been jailed for a total of over 20 years for a spree of ramraids throughout January and February last year.