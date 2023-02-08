Watch: David Carrick getting arrested by Met Police

David Carrick has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and 239 days in prison, having been given 36 life sentences. The former Met Police officer appeared at Southwark Crown Court after pleading guilty to 49 charges which detailed no less than 71 serious offences - including rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, and coercive or controlling behaviour. The 48-year-old admitted to attacking 12 women over a 17 year period - the entire time during which he was a serving police constable.