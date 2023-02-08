Watch: Death toll rises in Turkey and Syria following devastating earthquakes

After the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday the 6th of February, it has been confirmed that the death toll has exceeded over 5,000, with the World Health Organisation saying that death toll could reach over 20,000 in the coming days. This being the biggest earthquake Turkey has ever seen, we’ll tell you everything we know so far. The US Geological Survey measured the first quake at 7.8, with a depth of 11 miles. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude tremor, likely triggered by the first, struck more than 60 miles away.