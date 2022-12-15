Watch: Do you support nurses taking strike action? Views across the UK

Some members of the RCN nurses union will be taking strike action this December. The move in unprecedented in recent times. We have sent camera teams out across the country to discover if members of the public support the current industrial action. NHS England says that regardless of any strike action taking place, it is important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.