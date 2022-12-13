Watch: Drink drive collision victim PC Stephen Wales speaks about his horrific ordeal

PC Stephen Wales, who serves for West Yorkshire Police, was one of three victims involved a crash with a drink driver on the morning of the Euro 2020 final between England and Itlay in July 2021. All three victims were left with life-changing injuries, including the two members of the public who both had to have amputations. PC Wales, from Normanton Police Station, was dealing with an incident on Westgate in Wakefield when someone driving while under the influence of alcohol crashed into him and two members of the public. He said the last 17 months of his life have been turned upside down due to the after affects of the crash, which includes more than 30 hours of surgery, therapy and the impact it has had on his friends and family.