A crazed driver hit speeds of more than 115mph and nearly hit school children before smashing into another car during a police chase.Ozgur Suyolcu, 27, was already banned from driving when he sped away from cops in his black BMW 4x4, then jumped red lights and squeezed between vehicles as he zig-zagged over different lanes. He also nearly hit another car as he careered over the wrong side of a busy road during the high speed chase that began when cops tried to pull him over as part of an investigation into suspected drug dealing. Suyolcu was jailed for a year and was banned from driving for five-and-a-half years.