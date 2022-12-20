Showing Now | News
Watch: Drunk-driver jailed following fatal crash
A driver who got behind the wheel after a seven-hour drinking session, killing one passenger in his vehicle, and seriously injuring another, has been jailed.
Daniel Crawshaw, 28, of Bourne Walk, Staincross, Barnsley, was sentenced to 8 and a half years imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court on Monday after previously pleading guilty to offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will also be disqualified from driving for 2 years on his release.
Crawshaw boasted to witnesses “five and drive”, showing them his car keys, during the night out in Holmfirth and Huddersfield. He actually is believed to have consumed 10 alcoholic drinks before attempting to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, as passengers in his BMW coupe vehicle.
