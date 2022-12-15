For the curious.
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Emotions run high as nurses hold biggest strike in NHS history

Nurses in England, Northern Ireland and Wales have commenced the first of two all-day strikes over pay and conditions. Life-preserving and urgent care will be provided but many routine appointments have been cancelled. The RCN union is demanding a 19% pay rise. The government say that demand is unaffordable and they have met independent recommendations on pay. During the strikes, nurses will still provide a “bank holiday service”, which includes emergency care, but routine services will be disrupted and the already-record backlog in non-urgent hospital treatment will increase.

