Showing Now | News
Watch: Ex-NASA Astronaut on the future of space travel and seeing the Earth from space
Veteran NASA Astronaut Bruce E. Melnick has spent more than three hundred hours in space and has orbited earth 207 times during two space shuttle missions. Now he's an ambassador for the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex in Florida, where people interested in space travel can experience a simulated ride into space, see a real-life shuttle up close and much more. We got the chance to speak to Bruce about what it's like to look down on earth and find out more about the future of space travel.
Up Next
00:52
Watch: Missing asylum seeking children ‘likely’ to have been trafficked by gangs, warn experts
06:48
Watch: Jeremy Hunt Speech Highlights - Britain to be next Silicon Valley
03:05
Watch: Liverpool has two buildings in top ten ugliest list - but what do Scousers think?
03:00
Watch: Amazing wolfdogs tackle hair-raising terrain during a climbing adventure in the Scottish Highlands
03:05
Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
01:05
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
02:35
Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained
03:08
Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do
00:00
Watch live: Transfer deadline day - all the latest deals and rumours
14:02
Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered
03:29
Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview
10:46
Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?
03:26
Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope
04:28
Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper
05:04
Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup
03:56
Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope
07:28
Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera
15:41
Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role
03:05
Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?
03:05
Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44