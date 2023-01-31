Veteran NASA Astronaut Bruce E. Melnick has spent more than three hundred hours in space and has orbited earth 207 times during two space shuttle missions. Now he's an ambassador for the Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex in Florida, where people interested in space travel can experience a simulated ride into space, see a real-life shuttle up close and much more. We got the chance to speak to Bruce about what it's like to look down on earth and find out more about the future of space travel.