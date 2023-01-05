Showing Now | News
Watch: Father of Sean Patterson says his son was ‘loved by everyone’
Sean Patterson, 33, was gunned down by the pool of the guest house where he was staying in St James on Monday. The Jamaica Constabulary Force said Sean was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying before witnesses heard ‘loud explosions’. Local media have reported that Sean was standing on the pool deck shortly before midday when a man with a gun chased him and shot him ‘multiple times’. He was rushed to hospital but could not be revived.
