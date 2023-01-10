Showing Now | News
Watch: Firefighters rescue trapped horse from sinkhole in West Yorkshire
Incredible footage shows the moment when firefighters pulled a horse out of a sinkhole after he became completely submerged underground. A team from West Yorkshire Fire Service came to the aid of 27-year-old Chestnut stallion Prince after he got stuck in the roughly 4ft (1.2m) deep pit on Saturday (Jan 7). The firefighters, assisted by vets and the horse’s owner, first used a digger to carve open a shallow trench close to where Prince was trapped, in Mirfield, West Yorks.
