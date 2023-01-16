Watch: Flooding on the River Ouse in York

Flood warnings and flood alerts have been put in place across Yorkshire at the weekend. The River Ouse in York saw flooding as the river levels were forecasted to rise and peak around 4.3m over the weekend. This is below the deployed flood defences, City of York Council has said. Businesses closed on Saturday due to the flooding, as seen in photographs and video taken by James Hardisty. The council is working closely with the York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes police and fire services, as well as North Yorkshire County Council, Met Office and Environment Agency.