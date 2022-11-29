Watch: Four-day working week - How would an extra day off affect your life?

How would an extra day off affect your life? As a hundred UK companies sign up for four-day weeks with no loss of pay, what would you do with an extra day off? Supporters of the four-day week say that companies can improve their productivity using this model, meaning they can get the same amount of work done in fewer hours. They also argue that the five-day working week is outdated - a ‘hangover’ from an earlier economic age which is no longer necessary. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.