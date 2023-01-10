Showing Now | News
Watch: Have your perceptions of the royal family changed in light of Prince Harry’s memoir?
Some critics of Prince Harry are calling for the royal to be stripped of his remaining titles due to the release of his new book, Spare, a tell-all memoir with stories from the Duke of Sussex himself. The new autobiography hits store shelves today (Tuesday January 10, 2023). But has the glimpse into palace life changed how people see certain members of the royal family or the institution itself? We took to the streets of the UK to find out.
