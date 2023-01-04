Watch: Here’s what people in Birmingham think about the NHS strikes

Unions representing ambulance and nursing staff across the NHS have announced they will be taking further strike action throughout January over pay and working conditions. The government has implemented the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which gave nurses a rise of about 4.75%, with a guaranteed minimum of £1,400. However, nurses say they have suffered real-terms pay cuts for uses as wages have lagged behind inflation. We took to the streets of Birmingham and asked Brummies if they support the strike action.