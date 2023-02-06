Showing Now | News
Watch: The disappearance of Nicola Bulley - an in-depth look
Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam takes an in-depth look at the mystery surrounding the disappearance of dog-walker Nicola Bulley, on location in St Michael's, Lancashire. The 45-year-old mortgage advisor went missing on Friday January 27 whilst walking her dog on a path by the River Wyre in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre. On Friday 3 February Lancashire Police investigating the disappearance announced their “main working hypothesis” was that she had fallen into the river.
