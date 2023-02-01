Watch: Inside one of ‘Britain’s most neglected streets’

Shocking photos show life on one of 'Britain's most neglected streets' - which is plagued by criminals, giant potholes, fly-tipped rubbish and burnt-out cars. Residents living near Crawford Street, in Saltley, Birmingham, say the road is more like a 'Compton ghetto' or a 'scene from The Last of Us'. The notorious street is riddled with 'crater-like' potholes - leaving most it covered in mud - hundreds of items of rubbish and the charred remains of burned vehicles. Locals say the road has been allowed to fall into a state of disrepair by Birmingham City Council to the point it now resembles a 'Third World slum'.