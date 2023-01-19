Watch: Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand Prime Minister

Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice. In an emotional speech at the New Zealand Labour party’s annual caucus meeting, the 42-year-old said it was “time” to step down. In her speech, Arden said that she “knows what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice”. She announced the date of the next general election which will take place in 2023, and said that the “impending election and new political term has given me time for reflection”.